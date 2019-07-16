Quantcast

European shares flat, Bayer boosted by new Roundup ruling

By Reuters

July 16 (Reuters) - European shares opened little changed onTuesday as investors looked to a deluge of second quarterearnings releases and a batch of macroeconomic indicators formore signs on a slowing global and euro zone economy.

Shares in German chemicals company Bayer BAYGn.DE rose2.2% after a U.S. judge slashed the damages awarded to aCalifornia man who blamed its Roundup weed killer for hiscancer, propping up Germany's DAX .GDAXI index. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24H0OH

Software and technology company SAP SAPG.DE , semiconductorplayer ASMLASML.AS and drugmaker NovartisNOVN.S are allamong those due to report second-quarter results this week.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by PatrickGraham)





