European shares flat ahead of U.S. jobs data; Samsung's outlook hits chip sector

July 5 (Reuters) - European shares treaded water in earlydeals on Friday, as investors stayed on the sidelines before acrucial U.S. jobs report, while semiconductor stocks slippedafter Samsung Electronics's downbeat profit forecast.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was trading flatnear its more than 12-months high by 0704 GMT. It was set forits fifth straight weekly rise, fuelled by a rally that was setoff by hopes of an easing economic policy from major centralbanks and a U.S.-China trade truce.

Adding to tech woes, Swedish industrial technology groupHexagon HEXAb.ST warned of a drop in quarterly revenue due tothe U.S.-China trade war, sending its shares down 14%.

Investors in U.S. financial markets will return fromIndependence Day holiday to focus on the non-farm payrolls, dueat 12:30 GMT.

U.S. job growth was likely to rebound in June, but thatwould probably not be enough to discourage the Federal Reservefrom cutting interest rates this month amid growing evidence theeconomy is slowing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24218R

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 0.2%, more than its peers,weighed down by declines in mining and energy stocks.