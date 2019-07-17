European shares flat after mixed corporate results

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

July 17 (Reuters) - European shares were flat in earlytrading on Wednesday as investors parsed through a mixed bag ofcorporate results, with rising Brexit uncertainty and tradetensions limiting the gains.

The banking sector .SX7P fell 0.8%, led by Swedish banks,as Handelsbanken SHBa.ST fell on poor results, while SwedbankSWEDa.ST slipped after cutting its shareholder pay-out policy.

The sector rose was up 0.6%, also helped by gains in mobilenetwork gear maker EricssonERICb.ST , which said it wason-track for 2020 targets as second-quarter profitmatched. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N23X02D

The pan-European stocks benchmark .STOXX slipped 0.07% at0711 GMT, in what could be its first day of decline in fourdays.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130; ReutersMessaging: susan.mathew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Politics , US Markets , Stocks