Quantcast

European shares flat after mixed corporate results

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

July 17 (Reuters) - European shares were flat in earlytrading on Wednesday as investors parsed through a mixed bag ofcorporate results, with rising Brexit uncertainty and tradetensions limiting the gains.

The banking sector .SX7P fell 0.8%, led by Swedish banks,as Handelsbanken SHBa.ST fell on poor results, while SwedbankSWEDa.ST slipped after cutting its shareholder pay-out policy.

The sector rose was up 0.6%, also helped by gains in mobilenetwork gear maker EricssonERICb.ST , which said it wason-track for 2020 targets as second-quarter profitmatched. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N23X02D

The pan-European stocks benchmark .STOXX slipped 0.07% at0711 GMT, in what could be its first day of decline in fourdays.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130; ReutersMessaging: susan.mathew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Politics , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ASML


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar