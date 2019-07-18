Quantcast

European shares fall as tech heavyweight SAP flags trade worries

Reuters

July 18 (Reuters) - Technology stocks led a slide in European shares on Thursday as software firm SAP reported poor results and was the latest to point out the impact of a protracted trade war between the United States and China on its earnings.

Europe's most valuable tech company SAP slipped 6.9% after telling investors they will have to wait till next year for a major improvement in margins as the business software group reported a 21% decline in quarterly operating profit.

That pushed Germany's DAX down 1.1% and weighed on the pan-European stocks benchmark index , which slipped 0.6% by 0711 GMT. MKTS/GLOB





