UPDATE 2-European shares fall as growth worries grip



* Banks lead losses

* Osram rallies, AMS sinks after counter-bid

By Susan Mathew

Aug 12 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, withbanks leading the decline, as worries that the protractedU.S.-China trade war could push the global economy intorecession sent investors scurrying to safer assets.

Worsening protests in Hong Kong and a collapse in theArgentine peso added to the downbeat mood around the globe. MKTS/GLOB

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX pared early gainsto close 0.3% lower, extending last week's 1.7% loss whenworries over an escalation in trade tensions and Italy'spolitical turmoil had weighed on sentiment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2552JR

A Goldman Sachs warning over the weekend that fears of thealready prolonged trade war leading to recession are increasingand that a trade deal was unlikely before the 2020 U.S.presidential election, saw investors move to safe havens such asthe Japanese yen, gold and bonds. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N257086

Germany's Ifo survey echoed the growth concerns with itsmeasures for current conditions and economic expectations bothhaving worsened in the third quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2581MB

Last week's dire industrial output data from Germany and theUK economy's first contraction since 2012 were the latestevidence of growth pangs in Europe, with German economy's growth numbers due on Wednesday being the next gauge.

"Every piece of news we're seeing out of Europe in bearish,"said Jonathan Bell, chief investment officer at StanhopeCapital, pointing also to the European Central Bank'sdisappointing stance at its last meeting.

The dour sentiment recently has seen bond yields dive andbanks take a beating. On Monday, Europe's banking index .SX7P lost 1.8% to hit an over three-year low.

Spain's lender-heavy main index .IBEX led losses in theregion, down 0.9%, with Credit Suisse saying Spanish banks'sensitivity to rates and lack of visibility call for adopting amore cautious stance, adding to the gloom. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2580U2

Another catalyst for markets this week could be the U.S.Federal Reserve's annual symposium where investors hope to getsome clarity on the future path of interest rates.

On the corporate front, the bidding war for Osram OSRn.DE ramped up after Swiss-listed sensor specialist AMS AMS.S saidit was ready to pay 10% more than Bain Capital and Carlyle CG.O . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2570I3

Osram, which is grappling with weakness in the automotiveindustry and a broader economic slowdown, is seen as a potentialsupplier for connected and autonomous cars.

Osram shares were up 10.4%, while AMS's 11.8% decline wasthe most on STOXX 600.

Britain'sTullow Oil PlcTLW.L jumped as much as 20% afterit announced a major oil discovery in the Orinduik block inGuyana. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2580WX

Among decliners, miners pushed the basic resources index .SXPP 0.4% lower as iron ore and copper prices fell. IRONORE/MET/L