UPDATE 2-European shares end trade-driven losing run but worries linger



* European stocks bounce after 3-day rout

* Germany's DAX up 1% as Bayer surges on $3.9 billion deal

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 7 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday,breaking a three-day losing streak on euphoria over amulti-billion dollar German chemical deal but gave up some gainsafter Wall Street opened sharply lower on recession worries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX closed 0.2%higher, after having gained as much as 1% during the sessionwhen Bayer BAYGn.DE and Lanxess'LXSG.DE deal to sellchemical park operator Currenta for $3.9 billion had liftedstocks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2526VO

Bayer's BAYGn.DE 6% jump was the biggest boost to the mainindex and helped Germany's DAX .GDAXI shrug off weekindustrial output data.

However, all major country indexes in Europe cut some gains,with Italian .FTMIB and Swiss .SSMI stocks turning negative, after U.S. stocks plunged as investors were spooked by thelatest signals from bond markets that pointed to heightened riskof a recession. .N

Investors have been scooping up U.S. government debt sincelast week on bets the Federal Reserve would need to cut interestrates more than it has signalled so far, in a bid to combatrisks from the escalating trade war between China and the UnitedStates. US/

"With such a bad U.S. open and with the dominant story inthe last few days being about U.S.-China trade war, the Europeanmarkets have been looking at the U.S. for cues," said Spreadexanalyst Connor Campbell.

In Europe, German long-dated bond yields tumbled to newrecord lows as a large rate cut from New Zealand and weak Germandata gave further impetus to a relentless rally in bond markets. GVD/EUR

"We are potentially in the eye of the storm at the momentand investors are wary that another price tanking headline couldbe coming at any moment."

A sell-off in stocks since last week when U.S. PresidentDonald Trump threatened more tariffs on Chinese goods isreminiscent of a sharp fall in May when a sudden breakdown intrade talks had seen European markets post their worst month inmore than three years.

Europe's main index has lost about 5% since last Friday. InMay, it lost 5.7%.

A continued slide in iron ore and oil prices weighed onmaterial and energy stocks .SXEP , with Glencore Plc'sGLEN.L 0.9% slip on a 32% drop in first-half core profit adding to thematerial sector's 1% fall.

NovartisNOVN.S was the biggest weight on STOXX 600 afterthe Swiss drugmaker said it knew about discrepancies in datasubmitted to regulators as it sought approval of its more than$2 million gene therapy Zolgensma. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2530GQ

In Italy, biggest lender UniCreditCRDI.MI lagged after itcut its revenue target for 2019, but a sharp rise in net profitat Italian lender Banco BPMBAMI.MI saw its shares post theirbest day in over a month.

