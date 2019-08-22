Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-European shares end lower in choppy session, FTSE lags



* Euro zone Aug PMI better-than-expected but U.S. shrinks

* Merkel says Brexit backstop solution possible by Oct. 31

* NMC Health up 18% on Fosun-backed bid for stake

By Agamoni Ghosh

Aug 22 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Thursday as mixedreadings of business growth across major economies anduncertainty over the U.S. interest rate outlook made investorsnervous, while a jump in the pound dented London stocks.

The latest data showed business growth in the euro zonerecovering marginally in August but factory activity shrinkingin both Japan and the United States, raising questions about thehealth of the global economy.

Adding to the dour mood, Germany's central bank said it didnot see the need for fiscal stimulus at this time, even thoughit expected the economy to shrink again thisquarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25I4WN

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX ended 0.4% lower,with euro zone equities .STOXXE down 0.6%.

Further denting sentiment was comments from PhiladelphiaFederal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker who said onThursday that he did not see the case for additional stimulus.

Markets are however, waiting for more clarity on the Fed'sstand from Chairman Jerome Powell who is due to talk at 1400 GMTon Friday and offer further clues on the rate-cut outlook.

"It is quite clear that markets are in wait and see modebefore Jerome Powell's speech tomorrow," said Craig Erlam,senior market analyst at Oanda. "The hope is that they (Fed) are going to abide by marketexpectation and cut rates a couple more times this year."

London's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE lagged the broadermarkets as the pound GBP= jumped after German ChancellorAngela Merkel said a solution to the Irish border issue could befound before the Oct. 31 deadline for Britain to leave theEuropean Union. GBP/

The backstop, which requires UK to obey some EU rules if noalternative can be found to keep the land border betweenNorthern Ireland and Ireland invisible, has been the mostcontentious issue in Britain's exit process from the EuropeanUnion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25I1TXurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25I52K

Banks .SX7P were among the few sectors in the black aslenders in the region cheered the European Central Bank's latestmove to offer them more time to set aside cash to cover forloans that have gone or may go unpaid. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25I27M

Madrid's lender-heavy index .IBEX got an additional boostfrom a more than 2% rise in BBVA BBVA.MC , CaixabankCABK.MC ,and Banco Sabadell SABE.MC after HSBC took a bullish stand onthe domestic banking sector in Spain. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25I476

The biggest gainer on STOXX was NMC HealthNMC.L onreports of China'sFosun0656.HK having made competing offersto buy a 40% stake, while shares of AmbuAMBUb.CO plunged 10%after it issued its second profit warning in threemonths. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H2V9

Hopes of stimulus by major economies to stave off a globalrecession have helped equities in the past week stabilise, butthe STOXX 600 is still on course to end August lower.