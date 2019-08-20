Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-European shares end lower as Italy's political crisis weighs



* Italy's PM Conte to resign

* Banks, miners biggest decliners

* Pandora tops STOXX 600 after keeping FY forecast (Recasts, changes comments; Updates to close)

Aug 20 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday after twosessions of robust gains as optimism over hopes of stimulus inmajor economies waned and investors awaited more guidance fromcentral banks.

Concerns about Italy's government further dented sentiment,though Italian bond yields fell after Prime Minister GiuseppeConte said he would resign, potentially paving the way for a newcoalition government.

Markets in Italy have been volatile since the leader of theLeague, Matteo Salvini, pulled support from his coalitionarrangement with the 5-Star Movement on August 8.

Milan's blue-chip index .FTMIB ended 1.1% lower, areaction that analysts said was relatively mild because thepossibility of the prime minister's resignation was more or lesspriced in and after Salvini said he was ready to keep thecoalition government alive to approve a 2020 budget beforeheading to early elections. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nR1N1XD025

"Cracks had already appeared in the Italian ruling coalitionever since Salvini called for a breakup of that union earlierthis month," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IGGroup.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX which rose in theearly hours of trading reversed course in the afternoon to end0.7% lower. Madrid shares .IBEX led the declines.

All sub-sectors ended in the negative with interest-ratesensitive banks .SX7P weighing the most on the benchmarkindex. Eurozone bond yields also fell back towards record lows. GVD/EUR

The basic resources sector .SXPP fell over 1% after BHP BHPB.L said that headwinds to global growth could hit demandfor its main commodities, iron ore and copper. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F44G

In a bright spot, Pandora, the Danish jewelry maker, PNDORA.CO jumped over 10% to the top of the STOXX 600 index.Despite a drop in second-quarter earnings, Pandora maintainedits full-year forecast urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25F3Q6

European equities had staged a comeback in the last twosessions on growing hopes that central banks and governmentswill step in to help global economies stave off a recession.

However, the pan European STOXX 600 .STOXX index is stilldown 3.4% for month so far, lagging the 10-year average.

"Markets are still very cautious and the sentiment is stillquite fragile because there are still so many potential criseslooming," said Teeuwe Mevissen, senior market economist atRabobank.

"Also there are relatively low volumes which could swingmarkets wildly in either direction."

Investors will now be looking forward to the Jackson HoleSymposium on Thursday where substantive comments from U.S.Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell and European Central Bankhead Mario Draghi are expected.