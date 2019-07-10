Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-European shares end lower as Fed optimism short-lived; banks outperform



*

* Milan-listed stocks outperform, led by banks

* Powell-fuelled rally runs out of steam

* Chips stocks fare better on TSMC results (Recasts, updates to close, adds quote)

By Agamoni Ghosh

July 10 (Reuters) - European shares closed lower for afourth straight session on Wednesday as concerns about tradetensions and a weak global economy highlighted by Fed chairJerome Powell overshadowed short-lived optimism of an interestrate cut later in the month.

Powell said trade uncertainties and concerns about theglobal economy continue to weigh on the U.S. economic outlookand the U.S. central bank stands ready to "act as appropriate"to sustain a decade-long expansion.

Markets jumped on the comments as sufficiently dovishpushing the S&P 500 above the 3,000 mark for the first time andsending most European indices into positive territory.

The optimism was however, short-lived with all major indicesslipping back into negative territory and the pan-European index STOXX 600 .STOXX closing 0.2% lower.

"So far the central banker hasn't given much away in termsof clues as to possible changes to monetary policy, althoughearlier in the day, he warned that uncertainties havecontinued," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets.

"Some dealers are sitting on their hands until they get aclear view from Powell."

Powell's statements on the global economy come a day afterGerman chemical giant BASF BASFn.DE warned that the protractedtrade war between the United States and China was likely to eatinto corporate earnings, in particular for the agricultural andauto sectors.

Bond proxies such as real estate .SX86P and telecom .SXKP were the biggest losers but banks .SX7P and Milan'sbank-heavy FTMIB index .FTMIB outperformed as robustindustrial data out of France and Italy earlier in the dayhelped push euro zone bond yields higher. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP6N21G02O

A surge in crude prices and gains for metals helped energyand mining majors helped the oil and gas .SXEP and basicresources .SXPP sectors gain nearly 0.6% each.

Chip stocks led by AMS AMS.S also fared better after TSMCreported its best monthly sales in June since December.

Planemaker Airbus AIR.PA rose 1.5% after confirmingdeliveries rose by 28% in the first-half of the year, putting itahead of Boeing for the first time in eight years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24A55H

Among individual losers, British recruiter Hays PlcHAYS.L was down 6.6% as peer PagegroupPAGE.L tumbled 15% afterissuing a profit warning, while fashion retailer SuperdrySDRY.L slid on posting disappointing full-year results.