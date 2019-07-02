Quantcast

European shares eke out gains as trade fueled rally fades

By Reuters

Reuters


July 2 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher in early trading on Tuesday, following a rally from the previous session, but Washington's tariff threats on $4 billion of additional EU goods kept gains in check.

Days after reaching a truce in the U.S.-China trade war, the U.S. government on Monday ratcheted up pressure on Europe in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.

Planemaker Airbus dropped 1% and pressured France's CAC 40 index , which underperformed the pan-European STOXX 600 index's 0.2% gain by 0715 GMT.

Financials rose 0.4% and was the biggest boost to markets, as shares of HSBC Holdings rose 0.4% and Prudential Plc climbed 1%.





