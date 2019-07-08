European shares edge lower, Deutsche Bank rally limits losses

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

July 8 (Reuters) - European shares declined on Monday onsobering expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut thismonth by the U.S. Federal Reserve, but the losses were limitedby a 2.7% jump in Deutsche Bank after it announced job cuts andlaunched a major overhaul.

Shares of the German lender DBKGn.DE touched their highestsince late April after it announced a restructuring plan thatwill cost 7.4 billion euros ($8.3 billion) and see it undo yearsof work that had aimed to make its investment bank a major forceon Wall Street. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2490YY

This limited the slide in broader Europe, with thepan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX down 0.07% by 0707 GMT, asthey followed Asian shares into the red. MKTS/GLOB

Defensive stocks and financials weighed on the benchmark asit extended last session's decline after strong U.S. jobs datasaw investors trimming bets of a 50 basis point interest ratecut by the Federal Reserve in July.

Much of the global stocks rally since June has been spurredby expectations of an accommodative monetary policy by majorcentral banks to tackle slowing growth as the damaging trade warbetween United States and China takes its toll.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130; ReutersMessaging: susan.mathew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))