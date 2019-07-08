Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-European shares edge higher, Deutsche Bank rally lifts banks



(Update prices, adds analyst comment)

By Susan Mathew

July 8 (Reuters) - European shares reversed course fromearly losses to trade marginally higher on Monday, boosted byGerman lender Deutsche Bank's major overhaul and on positivedevelopments in the U.S.-China trade talks.

The benchmark had closed lower on Friday, trimming weeklygains. Much of the global stocks rally since June has beenspurred by expectations of an accommodative monetary policy bymajor central banks to tackle slowing growth as the damagingtrade war between United States and China takes its toll.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank shares DBKGn.DE rose as much as4.4% to their highest since early May and lifted bank shares .SX7P .

The German bank eliminated whole teams at its Asianoperations, starting to axe 18,000 jobs globally in one of thebiggest overhauls at an investment bank since the aftermath ofthe financial crisis. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2490YY

"18,000 is a lot. I guess investors are impressed with howradical the company is being with its restructuring," saidConnor Campbell, an analyst at Spreadex in London.

The move comes after Chief Executive Officer ChristianSewing flagged the restructuring in May, seeking to convinceshareholders that he can turn around Germany's biggest lenderafter its shares hit a record low. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N22Z1V6

On the U.S.-China trade front, White House Economic adviserLarry Kudlow confirmed that top representatives from Washingtonand Beijing will meet in the coming week for trade talks,keeping alive hopes that the two countries can hammer out atrade deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N235012

Trade-sensitive auto stocks .SXAP rose 0.8%. Oil and basicmaterial majors on the benchmark index also rose, thanks highercrude and iron ore prices. O/Rurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2490SW

However, defensive plays such as utilities and healthcare,weighed on the benchmark.

Spanish gas companies EnagasENAG.MC and Naturgy NTGY.MC extended losses after Spain's competition regulator proposed onFriday to cut fixed rates of return on the transport anddistribution of gas and electricity. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24638E

