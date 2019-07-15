Quantcast

European shares edge higher after encouraging China data

By Reuters

July 15 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Monday,tracking gains in Asian markets on encouraging factory outputand retail sales data from China, which provided some respitefrom worries about slowing global growth.

The upbeat data showed that the world's No.2 economy may bestabilizing, but economic growth slowing to its weakest pace inat least 27 years had investors betting that Beijing willcontinue to roll out more stimulus. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G0MX

Trade-sensitive German shares outperformed, rising 0.7% onbroad-based gains after a senior U.S. official said the UnitedStates government may approve licenses for companies to re-startnew sales to blacklisted Chinese telecoms equipment maker HuaweiHWT.UL in as little as two weeks.

Markets took it as a sign that President Donald Trump'srecent effort to ease restrictions on the Chinese company couldmove forward quickly. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C1H3

German chipmaker InfineonIFXGn.DE and peers ASM ASMI.AS and STMicroelectronicsSTM.MI rose between 0.9% and 1.5%. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130; ReutersMessaging: susan.mathew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy


