UPDATE 1-European shares drop on global worries; Italy, Spain underperform



* Italy blue chips rattled by political crisis

* Hong Kong protests, Argentine peso crash unsettle markets

* Henkel cuts outlook, shares slump

By Agamoni Ghosh and Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 13 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday, asnegative news from around the globe including Italy andArgentina's political uncertainty and persistent unrest in HongKong, compelled investors to take refuge in safe harbors likebonds and gold.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.4% by 0810GMT, with European lenders .SX7P weighing the most on thebenchmark.

Markets world-wide, already reeling from fears that theUnited States and China may not end their bitter trade-waranytime soon, were further distressed as Argentina's currencycrashed, unrest in Hong Kong intensified and Italy's politicalworries deepened. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2583NW

"It's a number of different things that's weighing onsentiment today, it's a mix of everything," said David Madden,analyst at CMC Markets in London.

"There are just negative stories from every corner of theglobe you look at, not independently, but when you piece themtogether it becomes overtly negative."

Milan-listed shares .FTMIB were down 0.7%, hitting theirlowest since June as right-wing League leader Matteo Salvini'sdrive for early elections hit a road bump with parliamentaryleaders failing to decide when the Senate should debate hisno-confidence motion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2590OB

Italian markets had tumbled last week when Salvini pulledhis support from the coalition arrangement at the center.

Spanish stocks .IBEX , particularly banks which haveexposure to Latin America, underperformed as investors dumpedArgentine assets on worries over the return of populist policiesafter President Mauricio Macri was trounced in presidentialprimaries. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25806S

Argentina's peso ARS= collapsed on Macri's defeat, losingroughly 15% of its value to 52.15 per dollar after crumbling toan all-time low of 61.99 earlier on Monday.

Corporate news was light as the second-quarter earningsseason draws to a close.

HenkelHNKG_p.DE shares slid 5% after the German consumergoods company lowered its full-year outlook for sales andearnings, but German meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh HFGG.DE jumped 7% on breaking-even for the first time since its tradingdebut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2582HY

The withdrawal of British food delivery service Deliveroofrom the German market sent shares of competitor Delivery HeroDHER.DE higher, while Takeaway.comTKWY.AS which ownsDelivery Hero's German arm rose 3%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2582WX

Shares of tour operator TUI TUIGn.DE rose over 3% after itsaid robust business outweighed problems with the grounding ofBoeing's BA.N 737 MAX jets in the third quarter and upheld itsannual earnings outlook. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N251011

