Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-European shares dip on pharma drag as Fed optimism sizzles out



* Healthcare stocks drag on the benchmark index

* Powell-fuelled rally fades out

* Bank-heavy Milan and Marid stocks outperform (Recasts, updates to close, changes quote)

July 11 (Reuters) - European shares closed at a two-week lowon Thursday weighed down by pharma stocks on worries that U.S.government may intervene on high drug prices, while optimismfrom the Federal Reserve's dovish stance faded away.

The pan-European stocks benchmark .STOXX rallied earlierin the day on remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell but reversedcourse in late afternoon trading to close 0.1% lower.

The White House announced that it was ditching its push forchanges to the pharma rebate structure, providing some relief tohealth insurance companies but hurting drugmakers, includingthose in Europe. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C35E

Novo NordiskNOVOb.CO , UCB UCB.BR , AstrazenecaAZN.L and RocheROG.S all ended nearly 2% lower, dragging the pharmaindex .SXDP down 0.7%, the biggest weight on the benchmark.

"Most drugmakers supported the initiative to eliminaterebates but now we see no solution to the challengesmanufacturers face regarding growing rebates, " Morgan Stanleysaid in a note.

"The lack of progress in Washington suggests that theindustry will face ongoing political pressure, includinglegislative risk."

Also pressuring the sector was German medical imagingequipment maker Siemens HealthineersSHLG.DE which slid 6% onworries about the performance of its Diagnostics business.

Auto stocks .SXAP ended 0.6% lower as a slew of warningsby small-cap auto/industrial suppliers hit large-cap car partssuppliers such as ValeoVLOF.PA and ContinentalCONG.DE. .

Bank of America Merrill Lynch warned in a note thatdepressed production for the sector across regions is unlikelyto pick up materially in the near-term.

Also weighing on sentiment was the International MonetaryFund's warning that the euro zone may see prolonged anemicgrowth, backing the European Central Bank's (ECB) plans forfresh stimulus.

Among bright spots, the energy sector .SXEP gained themost as oil prices hit six-week highs, while banks .SX7P outperformed pushing the bank-heavy Milan.FTMIB and Madridindexes .IBEX higher. O/R

Bucking the broader pharma trend, German drugmakerGerresheimer AG GXIG.DE rose 13% to the top of the STOXX 600after confirming revenue guidance for the year and postingstrong second quarter results. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24B0QJ

Despite the recent bout of losses, the STOXX 600 hasrecouped its May losses, gaining around 6% since then, mostly onexpectations that major central banks will adopt a loosermonetary policy. (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh, Susan Mathew and Amy Caren Danielin Bengaluru; Additional Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal Editingby Bernard Orr, Arun Koyyur and Kirsten Donovan) ((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491130; ReutersMessaging: Agamoni.Ghosh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics