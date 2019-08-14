Quantcast

European shares dip as global growth worries persist

Reuters


Aug 14 (Reuters) - European shares were slightly lower on Wednesday, as a weak growth outlook from Germany and China stoked fears of a global slowdown, overshadowing a temporary U.S.-China tariff truce.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% by 0710 GMT, with all major indices in the red.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration delayed imposing a 10% tariff on certain Chinese products, including laptops and cell phones, beyond September on Tuesday, providing battered equity markets world-wide some relief.

In corporate news, shares of Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler fell 4.3% after it reported a 22% dive in second-quarter profit, dented by wage inflation, higher material costs, foreign exchange, and planned higher costs.





