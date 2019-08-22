Quantcast

European shares dip as Fed cools further easing hopes

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 22 (Reuters) - European shares tracked Asian markets lower on Thursday, as sentiment was cooled by U.S. Federal Reserve minutes that showed policymakers viewed last month's cut in interest rates as a recalibration not the start of sustained monetary easing.

All eyes were on Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMIs) for the manufacturing and service sectors in France, Germany and the Euro Zone due to be released between 0715 GMT and 0800 GMT.

The industrial sector slipped 0.59% and pressured the pan-European STOXX 600 index , which fell 0.3% by 0706 GMT.

Minutes from the European Central Bank's last policy meeting are also due at 11:30 GMT.

Ambu A/S shares plunged 17.7%, to the bottom of STOXX 600, after the company lowered its full-year revenue and EBIT margin guidance.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar