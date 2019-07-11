Quantcast

European shares break 4-day losing streak on Fed Powell's dovish remarks

By Reuters

July 11 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday, breaking a four-day losing streak, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cemented hopes of an interest rate cut this month, lifting stock markets worldwide.

While strong U.S. jobs data last week had investors trimming bets of a 50 basis points cut in interest rates by the Fed in July, Powell's remarks saw interest rate futures pricing in greater odds of an aggressive rate cut this month. MKTS/GLOB

The pan-European stocks benchmark rose 0.2% after accumulating losses of 1.4% over the last four sessions. The release of Powell's prepared remarks had lifted stocks briefly into the black on Wednesday, but they closed lower.

Among stocks, Britain's Reckitt Benckiser was among the biggest positives after it agreed to pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve all U.S. federal investigations in connection with the sales and marketing of Suboxone Film by its former prescription pharmaceuticals business Indivior .





