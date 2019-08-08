European shares bounce on China respite

Reuters





By Agamoni Ghosh and Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 8 (Reuters) - European shares rose for a second day on Thursday, as investors took heart from a stronger-than-expected rebound in Chinese exports and steadying of the yuan after a week of turmoil sparked by an escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up nearly 1% with more than 91% of the companies on the index in positive territory, recovering from a three-day rout that began late last week.

Data showed July exports in China rose 3.3% from a year earlier, the fastest since March, overturning analyst forecasts for a 2.0% drop. Imports fell almost 6% although that was not as bad as a consensus forecast for an 8.3% drop.

The yuan recovered some ground against the dollar, although China's central bank set its official midpoint below the seven to the dollar threshold for the first time since the global financial crisis.

"The yuan fixing was an important signal from China that investors are taking comfort from and it was also a move to prohibit capital outflows from China," said Teeuwe Mevissen, Senior Market Economist at Rabobank.

Fears the U.S.-China trade war may tip the world into recession have pushed investors to pile into bonds and gold and prompted central bankers around the world to get ahead of the storm clouds by easing monetary policy.

Earnings from German companies were in focus with disappointing second-quarter sales from sportwear firm Adidas , sending its shares down 1.5%, while Thyssenkrupp gained 2% in the face of a fourth profit-warning that traders said was already largely priced in.

Lighting group Osram was the biggest decliner on STOXX after its top shareholder rejected a 3.4 billion euro ($3.81 billion) takeover offer from private equity firms Bain and Carlyle.

London's FTSE 100 lagged as a rising pound pressured the index, which is packed with exporters. Hargreaves Lansdown , however, jumped 6% after the British fund supermarket posted a forecast-beating increase in full-year assets.