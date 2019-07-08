Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-European share dip on Deutsche Bank, fading hopes of sharp Fed cut



* Deutsche Bank starts 18,000 job cuts

* Miners' surge helps limit losses for Europe's STOXX 600

* Greek conservatives take charge (Recasts, updates to close)

By Agamoni Ghosh

July 8 (Reuters) - Banks led European shares slightly loweron Monday as Deutsche Bank slid despite a major restructuringmove, while fading hopes of a sharp interest-rate cut by theU.S. Federal Reserve weighed on broader markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX ended marginallylower with all major indices in the red. Madrid's bank-heavyindex .IBEX underperformed but London's FTSE 100 .FTSE outperformed, boosted by miners and oil majors. O/R

A surge in basic resources .SXPP stocks, however, helpedlimit losses for the benchmark after Dalian iron ore recoupedsome of its losses from late last week, buoyed by expectationsof strong demand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2490SW

Volumes on the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX index werewell below long-term daily averages.

Shares in Deutsche BankDBKGn.DE , which had jumped nearly4% in morning trade, after the German lender announced one ofthe biggest investment bank overhauls since the aftermath of thefinancial crisis, reversed course to close 5% lower as investorsquestioned the bank's restructuring targets.

The bank laid off staff from Sydney to London on Monday asit began 18,000 job cuts in a 7.4 billion euro ($8.3 billion)"reinvention" which it said would mean yet another annual loss. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2490YY

"When banks come out with a cost number there's often somequarterly attrition on that number through the execution phase.Therefore the risk is a slippage on the targeted ... net costssaves," Russell Quelch, financials analyst at Redburn, said.

"There are already doubts around the starting point forrevenues given the weakness in the first two quarters of 2019."

The pan-European banking sector .SX7P which fell 1% wasfurther weighed down by shares of Swiss lender Julius BaerBAER.S after the company appointed Philipp Rickenbacher, asits new chief executive officer. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2490GI

Healthcare stocks .SXDP also took a beating with Swissdrugmaker Roche HoldingROG.S sliding after it agreed toextend the deadline for its $4.3 billion takeover bid for U.S.gene therapy specialist Spark TherapeuticsONCE.O . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2493QD

Much of the global stocks rally since June has been spurredby expectations of an accommodative monetary policy by majorcentral banks to tackle slowing growth as the damaging trade warbetween United States and China takes its toll.

But robust U.S. jobs data on Friday has lowered hopes of asharp rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve even though areduction is still expected.

In Greece, despite the expected victory of the country'sopposition conservatives in Sunday's snap election, Athensstocks .ATG ended almost 2% lower on some profit taking.

