European Manufacturing in “Free fall”

(Munich)

In a very worrying report from the EU< European manufacturing is in a "free fall". Data from Germany, the bloc's largest economy, shows that the country's manufacturing industry is declining rapidly. "In manufacturing, the business climate indicator is in freefall", said the head of a highly regarded economic research group. The chief economist at Commerzbank added that "there is far and wide nothing to be seen of the second half recovery hoped", continuing "Germany is in a grey area between a marked growth slowdown and a recession".

FINSUM : Europe certainly looks headed for a recession (unless the ECB can save it). Will the US catch the economic flu this time, or remain Teflon America?