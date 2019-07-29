Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Europe stocks inch higher on UK merger action



* LSE touches record on possible deal to buy Refinitiv

* Just Eat soars on Takeaway.com deal report

By Sruthi Shankar and Medha Singh

July 29 (Reuters) - European stocks ground out a tiny gainon Monday, as a pair of big merger reports and a weak pound sentLondon's FTSE 100 higher, while defensive plays dominated othermajor markets ahead of Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve policydecision.

Shares in London Stock Exchange GroupLSE.L itself surged15.3% to an all-time high, the bourse operator's strongestone-day performance as a company since late 2008 after it saidit was in discussions to buy Refinitiv Holdings for $27 billion,including debt. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R418

That, along with a 22.7% jump for Just Eat shares JE.L after rival online food delivery firm Takeaway.comTKWY.AS agreed to buy the company in an 8.2-billion-pound ($10.1billion) deal, helped the FTSE to an 11-month high. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nASP0014XY

The exporter-heavy index also drew support from a slide insterling on a perceived rise in the chances of Britain exitingthe European Union without a deal under new Prime Minister BorisJohnson. .LGBP/

Ireland's main stock index ISEQ .ISEQ , which has tended tofall on fears of a disorderly Brexit, skidded 0.9%.

"The FTSE has just struck upon a bounty of news, be it JustEat and LSE deals and the pound falling off a cliff, it's verymuch in a bubble at the moment compared to the rest of themarkets," said Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex inLondon.

"There are still things to be found out on Wednesday fromthe Fed. That may be why markets are just holding back a bit."

The pan-European stocks benchmark index .STOXX was up just 0.03%, with sectors such as real estate .SX86P and utilities .SX6P gaining as investors favoured dividend-yielding names inexpectation that interest rates globally are about to fall.

The Fed is widely predicted to cut rates by a 25 basis pointfor the first time in a decade on Wednesday, but investors willbe watching its statement for clues on whether that is just thestart of new cycle of easing by the U.S. central bank.

Global stock markets have recovered from a deep selloff inMay on hopes that major central banks would cut rates to supportglobal growth, as the pain from a prolonged U.S.-China trade warmounts.

Officials from both sides will meet in Shanghai this weekfor their first in-person talks since a G20 truce last month,but expectations for a breakthrough are low. Trade-sensitiveauto stocks .SXAP fell 0.8%, the most among the major sectors.

Healthcare stock were mixed with SanofiSASY.PA rising1.5% after boosting its 2019 outlook, while NovartisNOVN.S dropped 1.0% as a trial for a new use of its Entresto heart drugfailed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24U1I7urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24U0P7

Heineken HEIO.AS dropped 4.6% after the world's secondlargest brewer missed estimates for first-half profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24T0AF

Europe's largest low-cost carrier RyanairRYA.I slipped1.4% after reporting a sharp profit fall in the first half ofits key summer period. It said it may have to curb its growthplans further if Boeing'sBA.N schedule for returning the 737MAX jet to service continues to slip. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24U0RX (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru;editing by William Maclean) ((mailto:sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328; Reuters Messaging:rm://sruthi.shankar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

