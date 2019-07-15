Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Europe closes higher as upbeat China data boosts German shares



* Trade-sensitive German shares gain on upbeat China data

* Hopes of dovish ECB support risk appetite

* Galapagos surges to record after Gilead raise stake (Updates to close)

July 15 (Reuters) - European stocks ended higher on Mondayas trade-sensitive German equities took heart from surprisinglystrong Chinese data after worries about domestic growth led to ashaky start.

Frankfurt-listed shares .GDAXI had briefly dipped into thered in early trade after Germany's economy ministry pointed toweakness in the manufacturing and services sectors, suggesting asubdued second quarter for Europe's largest economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N249011

The DAX index ended 0.52% higher, however, with investorscounting on the European Central Bank to signal further easingof monetary policy at a meeting next week given slowing growth.

"The markets rebounded as investors realised this affirms agrowing conviction the ECB is getting ready to tee-up loosermonetary policy," Stephen Innes, managing partner at VanguardMarkets Pte, wrote in a note.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose about 0.4% in achoppy trading session, with sectors exposed to trade headlinesincluding automakers .SXAP , chemicals .SX4P and basicresources .SXPP companies topping gains.

Buoying risk sentiment was data from China that showedfactory output and retail sales topped forecasts in June.Although economic growth slowed to 6.2% in the second quarter,its weakest pace in at least 27 years, it was in line withanalysts' expectation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24900Aurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G0MX

"The June data... is an imminent upturn, markets seem to begrowing a bit more confident that the stimulus we've seen fromChinese authorities over the past six to nine months is actuallyworking its way through the system," said Florian Hense,European economist at Berenberg in London.

Regional chipmakers gained after a senior U.S. official saidthe United States may approve licenses for companies to re-startnew sales to blacklisted Chinese telecoms equipment maker HuaweiHWT.UL in as little as two weeks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C1H3

InfineonIFXGn.DE , ASM ASMI.AS and STMicroelectronicsSTM.MI rose between 0.6% and 3.7%.

Shares of Belgian-Dutch biotech firm Galapagos NVGLPG.AS jumped 19% to a record high after U.S. drugmaker Gilead SciencesInc GILD.O said it would invest $5.1 billion in thecompany. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24F05Y

Banking stocks .SX7P ended flat, drawing little cheer fromU.S. lender Citigroup Inc'sC.N better-than-expected results,as Italian banks .FTIT8300 dragged. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G2JG

Investors will turn to earnings from heavyweights in Europe,with technology major SAP SAPG.DE , semiconductor player ASMLASML.AS and drugmaker NovartisNOVN.S among those due toreport second-quarter results this week.

Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 index areexpected to report 0.8% earnings growth in the second quarter,down sharply from an estimate of 1.8% a week ago, according todata from I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

Falling the most of the STOXX 600 was shares of Britishsoftware company Micro FocusMCRO.L , which fell 5.7% on newsits executive chairman sold 11.6 million pounds of the company'sshares.

Meanwhile, Anheuser-Busch InBevABI.BR dropped after itpulled the planned listing of its Asia Pacific unit in HongKong, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd1876.HK , in whatwould have been the world's biggest initial public offering of2019. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D1CBurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24G03U

