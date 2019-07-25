Euronet's (EEFT) Q2 Earnings, Revenues In Line With Estimates

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT delivered second-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.69 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Meanwhile, the bottom line improved 28% year over year. This upside can mainly be attributed to higher revenue contribution by all segments.





The company's reported net income soared 52.4% to $1.25 earnings per share in the quarter under review.Its total revenues were $691.9 million, up 11% from the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, the top line came matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.Euronet's total transactions were 1.15 million, having increased 19% year over year.Adjusted operating income rose nearly 29% to $116.6 million.

Segmental Update



EFT Processing Segment's total revenues grew 19% (26% in constant currency) year over year to $231.9 million on the back of higher transactions and a rise in operated ATMs. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $93 million, up 34% (42% at cc) from the year-ago period. Operating income for the segment was $76.5 million, up 45% year over year (up 53% on constant currency basis).



The epay Segment's total revenues increased 11% year over year to $184.2 million (16% up on constant currency basis). Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $19.4 million, up 7% improvement from the year-earlier figure (12% up on constant currency basis). Operating income stands at $17.6 million, up 8% year over year (13% on constant currency basis). This segmen t report ed transactions of 369 million, up 40% year over year.



The Money Transfer Segment's total revenues climbed 6% (9% at cc) year over year to $276.8 million, backed by 7% higher transactions. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $43.4 million, reflecting a 7% improvement (11% increase at cc) from the prior-year quarter. Operating income for this segment totaled $35.3 million, up 12% in constant currency. This segment reported total transactions of 28.9 million, up 7% year over year.



Corporate and other Segment reported an expense of $11.5 million for the reported quarter, flat with the 2018 second-quarter figure.



Q3 Guidance



Euronet expects adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter to be nearly $2.80 (assuming forex to be stable), better than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79.



Financial Update



Total assets at second-quarter end were $4.3 billion, up 30.5% from the level at year-end 2018.



Cash and cash equivalents improved nearly 47.8% to $1.6 billion from the figure at 2018 end.



The company's total indebtedness surged 86% to $1096.7 million from the count as of 2018-end level.



Zacks Rank



