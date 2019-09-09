Euronav Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EURN

In trading on Monday, shares of Euronav NV (Symbol: EURN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.38, changing hands as high as $8.59 per share. Euronav NV shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EURN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EURN's low point in its 52 week range is $6.77 per share, with $10.215 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $8.58.
