Euro zone yields hit record lows, euro wilts after ECB flags easing

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - German bond yields fell to new record lows, the euro currency hit a two-month trough and stock markets extended gains on Thursday after the European Central Bank signalled rate cuts, asset purchases and tiered interest rates.

The 30-year German government bond yield dropped more than three basis points to a record low of 0.173%, while the spread between Italian and German 10-year government debt shrunk to its tightest since May 2018.

Core European bond yields pushed deeper into negative territory with benchmark 10-year German bond yields falling to a record low of minus 0.417%, according to Refinitiv data.

"Because they floated the idea of quantitative easing, that's why the euro is lower."

The euro reversed an initial bounce higher and was last down 0.2% on the day at $1.1115 , a new two-month low, after the ECB said rates would remain at "present or lower levels" - a signal that markets took to mean a cut is coming in September.

Banking stocks rallied to their highest since May 20 after the ECB signalled a readiness to introduce tiered deposit rates to provide respite to a sector struggling with ultra-low rates.

The index was last up 2.1%, lifting the broader eurozone stocks benchmark which rose 0.7%.