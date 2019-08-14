Euro zone Q2 growth slows as Germany leads bloc's slowdown

Reuters





BRUSSELS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The euro zone's GDP barely grew in the second quarter of 2019, data showed on Wednesday, as economies across the bloc lost steam and the largest, Germany, contracted thanks to a global slowdown driven by trade conflicts and uncertainty over Brexit.

Eurostat said that gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the 19-country Euro zone was 0.2% in the second quarter compared with the previous quarter, a slowdown from 0.4% percent growth in the first three months of the year.

The GDP flash estimates numbers, including year-on-year growth of 1.1% from the second quarter of 2019, were in line with economists' forecasts.

Industrial production in the euro zone area fell by 1.6% in June compared with the previous month, and by 2.6% from the same month in 2018. Economists had predicted less sharp drops in output of 1.4% month-on-month and 1.2% year-on-year.