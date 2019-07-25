Euro zone inflation gauge ticks up on ECB, euro reverses earlier fall

Shutterstock photo





July 25 (Reuters) - Money markets' gauge of long-terminflation expectations in the euro zone ticked higher onThursday after the ECB flagged a sweeping stimulus package,though the euro, stocks and bonds reversed earlier knee-jerkgains.

The five-year/five-year forward inflation swap EUIL5YF5Y=R traded as high as 1.3582, the highest since May.

But the euro as well as bond yields reversed their earlyfall as European Central Bank governor Mario Draghi sounded moreupbeat on the economy than expected. That pushed the singlecurrency up to $1.1151 after falling earlier to $1.110EUR=EBS , up 0.1% on the day.

German 10-year yields also inched off record lows to-0.354%, and were flat on the day while Italian 10-year yields yields reversed earlier sharp falls to rise as much as fivebasis points to 1.55%, up from a low of 1.38% IT10YT=RR .

"Draghi wasn't sufficiently gloomy enough to warrant moreeasing than what markets are expecting in September. On thecontrary, he is pointing at more pockets of strength in theeconomy such as labour and services and that is causing thisrebound in euro and bond yields," said Esther Maria Reichelt, astrategist at Commezbank in Frankfurt.

Markets slightly trimmed their bets on a 10 bps cut inSeptember to 84% from 94% immediately after the ECB policystatement. ECBWATCH

Germany's blue-chip stocks index fell into negativeterritory .GDAXI and was down 0.2% at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by the London markets team; writing by Sujata Rao) ((sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6176;))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics