Euro zone headline inflation stable in June, core figures pick up

Reuters





BRUSSELS, June 28 (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone was stable at 1.2% in June, but narrower indicators that exclude volatile prices rose, preliminary estimates from the European Union statistics agency showed on Friday.

Eurostat said prices in the 19-country currency bloc went up by 1.2% on the year, the same rate recorded in May, which was also the lowest since April 2018.

The headline reading, which was in line with economists' expectations, remains well below the European Central Bank's target of a rate just below 2%.

An even narrower indicator, which excludes food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices, also grew to 1.1% from 0.8% the previous month, and above economists' expectations of a 1.0% rise.

The increase in core indicators was driven by rising prices in the services sector, the largest in the euro zone, where inflation went up to 1.6% from 1.0%.

Inflation slowed instead in the energy sector to 1.6% in June from 3.8% the previous month for its second consecutive drop.