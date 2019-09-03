Euro zone bonds, stocks rally on report of ECB stimulus package

Shutterstock photo





LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The euro zone zone's stock andbonds rallied on Tuesday following a Reuters report that ECBpolicymakers are leaning towards a stimulus package thatincludes an interest rate cut and a beefed-up pledge to keeprates low for longer.

Many also favour restarting asset buys, a significantly morepowerful weapon, but opposition from some northern Europeancountries is complicating this issue, sources familiar with theEuropean Central Bank discussions said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U2YQ

Accordung to the report, the ECB could also introducecompensation for banks over the side-effects of negative rates.

The Euro STOXX .STOXXE index jumped briefly, cutting somelosses, mainly due to a sharp spike in shares of Italian banks.The Italian banking index .FTIT8300 turned positive, rising0.6% as of 1341 GMT.