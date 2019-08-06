Euro zone bond yields sink further as trade war steps up

Reuters





By Dhara Ranasinghe and Virginia Furness

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Tuesday, keeping record lows within sight, due to rising concern about a global trade war after the United States branded China a currency manipulator.

A year-long U.S.-China trade war boiled over on Monday as Washington accused Beijing of manipulating its currency after China let the yuan drop to its lowest point in more than a decade.

"The assumption has to be that growth is going to be slowing globally and now we have the additional risk that the trade war morphs into a currency war especially if the Chinese currency continues to depreciate," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets in London.

Most 10-year euro zone bond yields fell 2-3 basis points. Germany's 2-year bond yield hit minus 0.82% -- its lowest level since May 2018 when a rout in Italy's bond market sparked a dash for safe-haven assets.

On Monday, Dutch 30-year and Irish 10-year government bond yields turned negative for the first time.

Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields were a touch higher, a day after posting their biggest one-day drop in more than 14 months due to the worsening China-U.S. trade spat.

The fall in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields on Monday, to their lowest since 2016, has pushed the gap over German Bund yields to around 227 bps -- close to their tightest in about 1-1/2 years.

Even data showing German industrial orders rose more than expected in June failed to dent the bond market rally.

Analysts say the trade war escalation increases pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy. The Fed cut U.S. interest rates last week as insurance against the effects of "simmering" trade tensions .

Interest rate futures now show traders see nearly a 40% chance the Fed will cut rates half a percentage point next month, up from less than 2% on Friday and 30% earlier Monday.

Markets also price in a 10 bps rate cut from the European Central Bank at its September meeting .

HSBC has cut its year-end forecasts for U.S. and German bond yields, expecting the 10-year Bund yield to fall to minus 0.8% from a previous forecast of minus 0.2%.

Elsewhere, Italy's bond yields fell 4-5 bps after the government won a confidence vote in the Senate on Monday, prolonging its tenure, for now at least. It would have had to resign had it lost the motion.[nL8N2514M9]

"Italian BTPs are likely to trade up on a relief rally today but government tensions going into the 2020 budget process in September should cap any further gains, at least until the makeup of the ECB's easing package is known with more certainty," Mizuho rates strategists said in a note.