Euro stocks inch higher as Italy steadies

July 22 (Reuters) - European shares were flat to marginallyhigher in early trading on Monday, with Italian sharesrecovering some ground after a bout of selling driven bypolitical nerves as all eyes moved to this week's meeting of theEuropean Central Bank.

Italian shares .FTMIB outperformed after their worst dayin months on Friday, as political tensions stirred speculationof a snap election which would increase uncertainty forinvestors but also potentially usher in a more market-friendlycentre-right coalition. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24M0ED

Milan's main index ground out similar gains .FTMIB but thebroader pan-European index which includes London and othernon-euro markets .STOXX was marginally lower.

The ECB meets on Thursday, with money markets pricing in amore than 50% chance of a 10 basis point cut in interest rates.Analysts say that and next week's Fed statement are likely todetermine whether a rebound in shares since May will continue orstall. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N01Z

Earnings continued to flow in, with Dutch health technologyfirm Koninklijke Philips NVPHG.AS up 2.7% after it toppedcomparable sales estimates for the second quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24N0H9urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24N0GH

Keeping losses in check were energy shares .SXEP whichtracked a rise in crude prices on tensions in the Middle East. O/R (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by PatrickGraham) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130; ReutersMessaging: susan.mathew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

