Euro rally pushes central Europe currencies to one-week lows

PRAGUE, July 25 (Reuters) - Central European currencies hit one-week lows on Thursday, pushed down as the euro rallied after European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi sounded more upbeat on the euro zone's economy than expected.

The Czech crown fell as much as 0.3% and was bid 0.2% lower on the day at 25.577 to the euro at 1435 GMT.

Poland's zloty was down 0.1% and Hungary's forint fell 0.2% to 326.10 to the euro.

Stock markets also turned negative.

The euro, the key reference currency in central Europe, hit a two-month low after the ECB opened the door to more easing on Thursday, but then rallied when Draghi told a news conference the risk of recession was still low.

"The sentiment changed after Draghi's comments," said Adam Wandzilak, a dealer with Santander Bank Polska. "It was not a sign of permanent change of a trend ... everything depends now on the dollar."

Central banks in the region have adopted a wait-and-see stance despite higher economic growth and inflation, as loose global monetary policy has eased pressure on them to act.

On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank maintained its dovish stance at its rate-setting meeting. The Czech central bank meets next week. After eight hikes in the last two years, it has signalled a long pause before its next policy moves.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1635 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 EURCZK= Czech crown 25.5770 25.5205 -0.22% +0.51% EURHUF= Hungary forint 326.1000 325.3800 -0.22% -1.54% EURPLN= Polish zloty 4.2590 4.2549 -0.10% +0.72% EURRON= Romanian leu 4.7235 4.7192 -0.09% -1.47% EURHRK= Croatian kuna 7.3850 7.3840 -0.01% +0.34% EURRSD= Serbian dinar 117.6800 117.9100 +0.20% +0.53% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1074.02 1075.4400 -0.13% +8.87% .BUX Budapest 41318.92 41303.37 +0.04% +5.57% .WIG20 Warsaw 2309.81 2335.41 -1.10% +1.46% .BETI Bucharest 8958.71 8923.44 +0.40% +21.33% .SBITOP Ljubljana 869.43 870.76 -0.15% +8.10% .CRBEX Zagreb 1918.62 1914.83 +0.20% +9.71% .BELEX15 Belgrade 738.72 745.81 -0.95% -3.02% .SOFIX Sofia 580.60 580.99 -0.07% -2.33% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year 1.2550 -0.0230 +202bps -4bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year 1.1410 -0.0130 +185bps -3bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year 1.3460 0.0070 +171bps -1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year 1.5280 -0.0030 +229bps -2bps PL5YT=RR 5-year 1.7670 0.0390 +247bps +2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year 2.0670 0.0430 +243bps +3bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.13 2.03 1.92 2.16 Hungary 0.32 0.38 0.43 0.26 Poland 1.74 1.71 1.70 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices **************************************************************

