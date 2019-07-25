Euro rally pushes central Europe currencies to one-week lows

Reuters
PRAGUE, July 25 (Reuters) - Central European currencies hit one-week lows on Thursday, pushed down as the euro rallied after European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi sounded more upbeat on the euro zone's economy than expected.
The Czech crown fell as much as 0.3% and was bid 0.2% lower on the day at 25.577 to the euro at 1435 GMT.
Poland's zloty was down 0.1% and Hungary's forint fell 0.2% to 326.10 to the euro.
Stock markets also turned negative.
The euro, the key reference currency in central Europe, hit a two-month low after the ECB opened the door to more easing on Thursday, but then rallied when Draghi told a news conference the risk of recession was still low.
"The sentiment changed after Draghi's comments," said Adam Wandzilak, a dealer with Santander Bank Polska. "It was not a sign of permanent change of a trend ... everything depends now on the dollar."
Central banks in the region have adopted a wait-and-see stance despite higher economic growth and inflation, as loose global monetary policy has eased pressure on them to act.
On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank maintained its dovish stance at its rate-setting meeting. The Czech central bank meets next week. After eight hikes in the last two years, it has signalled a long pause before its next policy moves.
|
|
|
CEE MARKETS
|
SNAPSHOT
|
AT 1635 CET
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENCIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latest
|
Previous
|
Daily
|
Change
|
|
|
|
bid
|
close
|
change
|
in 2019
|
EURCZK=
|
Czech crown
|
|
25.5770
|
25.5205
|
-0.22%
|
+0.51%
|
EURHUF=
|
Hungary forint
|
|
326.1000
|
325.3800
|
-0.22%
|
-1.54%
|
EURPLN=
|
Polish zloty
|
|
4.2590
|
4.2549
|
-0.10%
|
+0.72%
|
EURRON=
|
Romanian leu
|
|
4.7235
|
4.7192
|
-0.09%
|
-1.47%
|
EURHRK=
|
Croatian kuna
|
|
7.3850
|
7.3840
|
-0.01%
|
+0.34%
|
EURRSD=
|
Serbian dinar
|
|
117.6800
|
117.9100
|
+0.20%
|
+0.53%
|
|
Note: daily change
|
calculated from
|
|
1800 CET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latest
|
Previous
|
Daily
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
close
|
change
|
in 2019
|
.PX
|
Prague
|
|
1074.02
|
1075.4400
|
-0.13%
|
+8.87%
|
.BUX
|
Budapest
|
|
41318.92
|
41303.37
|
+0.04%
|
+5.57%
|
.WIG20
|
Warsaw
|
|
2309.81
|
2335.41
|
-1.10%
|
+1.46%
|
.BETI
|
Bucharest
|
|
8958.71
|
8923.44
|
+0.40%
|
+21.33%
|
.SBITOP
|
Ljubljana
|
|
869.43
|
870.76
|
-0.15%
|
+8.10%
|
.CRBEX
|
Zagreb
|
|
1918.62
|
1914.83
|
+0.20%
|
+9.71%
|
.BELEX15
|
Belgrade
|
|
738.72
|
745.81
|
-0.95%
|
-3.02%
|
.SOFIX
|
Sofia
|
|
580.60
|
580.99
|
-0.07%
|
-2.33%
|
|
|
|
BONDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yield
|
Yield
|
Spread
|
Daily
|
|
|
|
(bid)
|
change
|
vs Bund
|
change in
|
|
Czech Republic
|
|
|
|
|
spread
|
CZ2YT=RR
|
2-year
|
|
1.2550
|
-0.0230
|
+202bps
|
-4bps
|
CZ5YT=RR
|
5-year
|
|
1.1410
|
-0.0130
|
+185bps
|
-3bps
|
CZ10YT=RR
|
10-year
|
|
1.3460
|
0.0070
|
+171bps
|
-1bps
|
|
Poland
|
|
|
|
|
|
PL2YT=RR
|
2-year
|
|
1.5280
|
-0.0030
|
+229bps
|
-2bps
|
PL5YT=RR
|
5-year
|
|
1.7670
|
0.0390
|
+247bps
|
+2bps
|
PL10YT=RR
|
10-year
|
|
2.0670
|
0.0430
|
+243bps
|
+3bps
|
|
|
FORWARD
|
RATE
|
AGREEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
3x6
|
6x9
|
9x12
|
3M interbank
|
|
Czech Rep
|
|
2.13
|
2.03
|
1.92
|
2.16
|
|
Hungary
|
|
0.32
|
0.38
|
0.43
|
0.26
|
|
Poland
|
|
1.74
|
1.71
|
1.70
|
1.72
|
|
Note: FRA quotes
|
are for ask prices
|
|
|
|
|
**************************************************************
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
