NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The euro EUR= fell below$1.10 on Friday to its weakest since May 2017 as a multi-daydownward shift in the single currency intensified.

Traders had varied explanations for the drop, including atweet from President Donald Trump in which he said the euro wasdropping "like crazy" and lamented the strength of the U.S.dollar, attributing the trend to Federal Reserve policy.

Others argued that the move came as traders closed out theirbooks for the end of the month, heightening an existing bias.