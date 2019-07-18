Quantcast

Euro dips on report on ECB inflation goal, dollar flat

By Reuters

Reuters


By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - The euro dipped on Thursday following a report the European Central Bank staff is studying a potential change to its inflation goal, while the dollar was little changed amid bets the Federal Reserve would lower interest rates in two weeks.

Sterling rose for a second day, rebounding from a 27-month low against the greenback, on surprisingly strong UK domestic retail sales last month and developments that would make it harder for the next prime minister to force a no-deal Brexit.

The futures market implied traders are positioned for at least three rate cuts by year-end, with the first decrease at the Fed's July 30-31 policy meeting.

"If it sounds like it's one and done, there would be massive repricing," said Steven Englander, global head of G10 FX research at Standard Chartered. "That would be hard for the market to digest."

At 11:20 a.m. (1520 GMT), an index that tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies was down 0.07% at 97.152.

The dollar did not budge after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Bloomberg earlier Thursday there has been "no change to the dollar policy." He later told Reuters that there was no change to the use of a $94.6 billion federal fund intended to stabilize currencies during times of market turmoil.

There has been speculation whether the White House would intervene to weaken the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Europe and China earlier this month for what he called their "big currency manipulation game."

The euro dipped against the greenback following a Bloomberg report that the ECB staff are studying a potential change to the bank's inflation goal of "near 2%."

Such a move would potentially leave the door open for more ECB stimulus to continue for a longer period, which would exert downward pressure on the single currency.

The euro hit a session low of $1.1205 before moving to $1.1228, which was nearly unchanged on the day.

The dollar fell to a two-week low at 107.620 yen.

Sterling strengthened against the greenback after data showed UK retail sales unexpectedly grew 1.0% in June, stoking hopes the economy would avert a downturn in the second quarter.

On Thursday, British lawmakers supported proposals to make it harder for the next prime minister to force through a no-deal Brexit by suspending Parliament.

The pound was up 0.47% at $1.2489 after hitting a 27-month low of $1.2382 the previous day. The euro was 0.42% lower at 89.9 pence, below a six-month high of 90.15 pence struck on Wednesday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:21AM (1521 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close

Previous

Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct

Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1222

$1.1223

-0.01%

-2.15%

+1.1244

+1.1206

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

107.7900

107.9400

-0.14%

-2.24%

+108.0100

+107.6200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

120.98

121.13

-0.12%

-4.15%

+121.2300

+120.8000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9866

0.9873

-0.07%

+0.53%

+0.9891

+0.9848

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2485

1.2431

+0.43%

-2.13%

+1.2494

+1.2428

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3083

1.3047

+0.28%

-4.06%

+1.3095

+1.3041

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7042

0.7009

+0.47%

-0.10%

+0.7043

+0.7007

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1074

1.1080

-0.05%

-1.60%

+1.1089

+1.1061

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8986

0.9025

-0.43%

+0.02%

+0.9039

+0.8980

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6751

0.6730

+0.31%

+0.51%

+0.6752

+0.6730

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.5973

8.5889

+0.10%

-0.48%

+8.6086

+8.5779

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.6480

9.6395

+0.09%

-2.60%

+9.6630

+9.6347

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.3543

9.3653

-0.13%

+4.36%

+9.3752

+9.3533

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4996

10.5132

-0.13%

+2.30%

+10.5275

+10.4934

GRAPHIC-Bets on bold first rate-cut from the Fed interactive

GRAPHIC-Dollar index, trade-weighted dollar index





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar