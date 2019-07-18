Euro, bond yields fall on report ECB studying potential revamp of inflation goal

Reuters





LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - The euro and government bond yields in the single currency bloc fell on Thursday, following a report by Bloomberg News that European Central Bank staff are studying a potential revamp of the bank's near 2% inflation goal.

The report quoted sources as saying ECB staff are informally studying the bank's policy approach, including whether the current inflation target is still appropriate in the post-crisis era.

Analysts said the report fuelled market speculation of interest rate cuts from the ECB.

The euro fell to the day's lows of $1.1205 , down 0.13% on the day. The single currency was up as much as 0.1% before the news report at $1.1240.

Euro area bond yields extended their falls with Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield last down 2.5 basis points on the day at minus 0.36% .

The benchmark euro zone equity index hit its high for the day at 379 points at 1030 GMT versus around 376 points before the headline. It was down 0.2% at 1122 GMT.