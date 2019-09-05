Eurasian Development Bank plans bond issues, eyes bank stakes

Shutterstock photo





ALMATY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) , majority owned by the governments of Russia and Kazakhstan, plans to issue bonds on the Chinese, Russian and Kazakh markets this year and aims to invest in other banks, its chief executive told Reuters.

EDB plans to borrow "tens of millions of dollars" through Chinese yuan bonds, as well as up to 30 billion roubles ($455 million) and 50-70 billion tenge (about $130-180 million), CEO Andrei Belyaninov said in an interview.

He declined to name particular borrowers or projects that the bank planned to finance in yuan.

"We are working on an equity investment in Armenia, considering such a possibility in Belarus, and looking at a bank in Russia," he said without naming any potential partners.

EDB, which has signed almost $900 million in financing deals this year, plans to exceed $1 billion in deals by the end of the year, and boost lending to $1.3 billion next year, Belyaninov said.