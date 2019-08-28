Quantcast

EU-Mercosur trade deal could be ready by late 2020 in best case - EU official

By Reuters

Reuters


BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The European Union should be able to conclude a free-trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc of South American countries by late 2020 in an optimistic scenario, a senior EU trade official said, adding that much would ride on Brazil's attitude.

"Donald Tusk, the president of the EU council said it right: the EU is behind the deal, but the behaviour of Brazil has a clear influence on the prospects for consent and ratification on the EU side," the official said on Wednesday.

Brazil is under pressure from European countries over its environmental policies, in particular over a perceived failure to deal with an epidemic of forest fires in the Amazon basin. Mercosur's other members are Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar