EU-Mercosur deal signals 'Big Brazil' era, more accords to come

Reuters





By Jake Spring

BRASILIA, July 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said on Tuesday that he expects two new trade deals to be signed between the South American trade bloc Mercosur and other regions in the second half of 2019, hailing a new era of openness in Brazil.

Mercosur is in advanced negotiations with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), Canada, Singapore and South Korea, said Pedro Miguel da Costa e Silva, the Foreign Ministry's lead trade negotiator for the Americas, speaking alongside Araujo.

Araujo said that the agreement of the free trade deal between the EU and Mercosur last week signaled the start of an era of "Big Brazil" in which the country would be more open, prosperous and competitive.

Brazil will work toward securing more trade deals during the period when it takes up the rotating leadership of Mercosur later this month, he said.