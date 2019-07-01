Quantcast

EU to clear without conditions FIS' $35 bln Worldpay bid

By Reuters

Reuters


BRUSSELS, July 1 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve without conditions a $35 billion bid by U.S. financial services provider Fidelity National Information Services Inc ( FIS ) for payments company Worldpay , people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The deal, announced in March, is the biggest in the fast-growing electronics payments industry which has seen a wave of consolidation recently.

