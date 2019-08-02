Quantcast

EU to block Novelis, Aleris deal unless concessions offered

Reuters


BRUSSELS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will block Novelis' $2.6 billion bid for steel processor Aleris if the U.S. aluminium producer does not offer concessions by Aug. 9, people familiar with the matter said.

Novelis, part of India'sHindalco Industries Ltd , bid for Aleris in July last year in an attempt to gain a foothold in supplying the aerospace industry and other value-added businesses globally.

The European Commission last month sent a charge sheet known as a statement of objections to the companies, setting out their concerns as to why the deal could hurt competition, in particular for carmakers which use their products.





