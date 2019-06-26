Quantcast

EU regulators to clear Vodafone's Liberty Global deal

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Vodafone's$22 billion bid for Liberty Global's cable networks in Germany and central Europe based on concessions offered in May, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Vodafone, the world's No. 2 mobile operator, has offered to strengthen rival Telefonica Deutschland by giving it access to its merged high-speed broadband network.

