Quantcast

EU regulators to approve $2.6 bln Novelis, Aleris deal

By Reuters

Reuters


BRUSSELS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will clear Novelis' $2.6 billion takeover of Aleris after the U.S. aluminium producer pledged a far-ranging set of concessions, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Novelis, which is U.S.-based but owned by India'sHindalco Industries , has agreed to sell Aleris' Belgian plant, the people said, to address European Commission concerns that the deal may reduce competition and lead to higher prices, hitting carmakers in particular.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

BRUSSELS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will clear Novelis' $2.6 billion takeover of Aleris after the U.S. aluminium producer pledged a far-ranging set of concessions, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Novelis, which is U.S.-based but owned by India'sHindalco Industries , has agreed to sell Aleris' Belgian plant, the people said, to address European Commission concerns that the deal may reduce competition and lead to higher prices, hitting carmakers in particular.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar