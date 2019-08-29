EU regulators to approve $2.6 bln Novelis, Aleris deal

Reuters





BRUSSELS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will clear Novelis' $2.6 billion takeover of Aleris after the U.S. aluminium producer pledged a far-ranging set of concessions, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Novelis, which is U.S.-based but owned by India'sHindalco Industries , has agreed to sell Aleris' Belgian plant, the people said, to address European Commission concerns that the deal may reduce competition and lead to higher prices, hitting carmakers in particular.

