EU regulators approve Sanofi, Regeneron's Dupixent for adolescent cases

By Reuters

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Dupixent product developed by French healthcare company Sanofi and its U.S. partner Regeneron has won approval in Europe for adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, the companies said on Tuesday.

The European Commission has extended the marketing authorisation for Dupixent in the European Union to include adolescents 12 to 17 years of age with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who are candidates for systemic therapy, Sanofi and Regeneron said in a joint statement.

Dupixent is now the first biologic medicine approved in the EU to treat these patients, according to the companies.





