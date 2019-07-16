Quantcast

EU markets watchdog steps up scrutiny of fees at retail funds

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - The European Union's markets watchdog has published draft guidelines on how performance fees are calculated for EU-regulated retail investment funds.

"Performance fees are a key feature both for investors and funds alike. However, different practices exist, creating undue risks of regulatory arbitrage and inconsistent levels of investor protection," Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), said in a statement on Tuesday.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - The European Union's markets watchdog has published draft guidelines on how performance fees are calculated for EU-regulated retail investment funds.

"Performance fees are a key feature both for investors and funds alike. However, different practices exist, creating undue risks of regulatory arbitrage and inconsistent levels of investor protection," Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), said in a statement on Tuesday.





This article appears in: Stocks , Economy , 401k , Politics , Technology , Retirement


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar