EU markets watchdog steps up scrutiny of fees at retail funds

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - The European Union's markets watchdog has published draft guidelines on how performance fees are calculated for EU-regulated retail investment funds.

"Performance fees are a key feature both for investors and funds alike. However, different practices exist, creating undue risks of regulatory arbitrage and inconsistent levels of investor protection," Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), said in a statement on Tuesday.

