Quantcast

EU leaders agree on France's Lagarde to lead ECB

By Reuters

Reuters


By Alexandra Regida, Gabriela Baczynska and Richard Lough

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Tuesday to name Frenchwoman Christine Lagarde as the new head of the European Central Bank and sealed a deal on filling the other four top jobs in the bloc after tortuous marathon talks exposed their deepening divisions.

"The European Council has agreed on the future leadership of the EU institutions," said Donald Tusk, chairman of the EU leaders' talks.

Belgium's liberal caretaker prime minister, Charles Michel, would replace Tusk as the next chairman of EU leaders' summits and be tasked with building compromises between the often fractious 28 member states.

Spain's acting foreign minister, the socialist Josep Borrell, would be the EU's new top diplomat in Brussels, Tusk said.

These four people would help lead the EU's policies in the next five years on everything from climate to migration to trade.

The fifth prominent EU role up for grabs is the president of the European Parliament. Lawmakers are due to choose that person in Strasbourg on Wednesday.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar