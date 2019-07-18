Quantcast

EU Commission fines Qualcomm for second time over market abuse

By Reuters

Reuters


BRUSSELS, July 18 (Reuters) - Qualcomm , the world's no.1 chipmaker, was fined 242 million euros ($272 million) on Thursday for blocking a rival from the market about a decade ago, its second EU antitrust penalty.

The European Commission, the EU's competition regulator, accused Qualcomm of predatory pricing between 2009 and 2011 aimed at forcing out British phone software maker Icera, now part of Nvidia Corp .

"Qualcomm's strategic behaviour prevented competition and innovation in the market," Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.





