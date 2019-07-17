Quantcast

EU antitrust regulators to investigate Amazon over merchant data

By Reuters

Reuters


BRUSSELS, July 17 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will investigate Amazon , the world's largest online retailer, to see if its use of other merchants' data breaches EU antitrust rules, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The investigation will focus on Amazon's standard agreements with marketplace sellers and its use of data in choosing winners of the "buy box", which allows consumers to add items from a specific retailer directly into their shopping carts, the EU enforcer said.

