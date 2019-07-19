Etrade Financial (ETFC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Etrade Financial Corporation (Symbol: ETFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.97, changing hands as high as $48.43 per share. Etrade Financial Corporation shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ETFC's low point in its 52 week range is $40.41 per share, with $62.12 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $48.22.
