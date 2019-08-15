E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ETFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ETFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.37, the dividend yield is 1.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETFC was $40.37, representing a -34.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.70 and a 0.35% increase over the 52 week low of $40.23.

ETFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and People's United Financial, Inc. ( PBCT ). ETFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.05. Zacks Investment Research reports ETFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.86%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETFC as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF ( IAI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 6.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETFC at 4.12%.